-$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) will announce ($0.47) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.31) and the highest is $0.07. The Walt Disney posted earnings per share of $1.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 130.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $2.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $7.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Walt Disney.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.23.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,856.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 656,685 shares of company stock valued at $112,858,291. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,905 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 9,653.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,989,054 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $246,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,661 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 293.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $136,990,000 after acquiring an additional 823,174 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 62.2% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $249,964,000 after acquiring an additional 772,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 1,367.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 735,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $91,304,000 after acquiring an additional 685,721 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.17. The stock had a trading volume of 12,848,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,642,848. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.77 and its 200-day moving average is $141.46. The company has a market cap of $305.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.77, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $183.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

