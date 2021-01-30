Validity (VAL) Market Cap Achieves $3.04 Million

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Validity coin can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00002089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Validity has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. Validity has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and $68,461.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00048448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00129861 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00065768 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00259751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00064002 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,581.37 or 0.91315032 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity’s total supply is 4,224,208 coins and its circulating supply is 4,206,008 coins. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org

Validity Coin Trading

Validity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

