Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FOX from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,336,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,985,039. FOX has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.81. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that FOX will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FOX by 10.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,504,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560,053 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FOX by 594.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 887,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,712,000 after purchasing an additional 760,119 shares in the last quarter. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC raised its stake in FOX by 4,808.1% in the third quarter. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC now owns 637,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,756,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP raised its stake in FOX by 15.3% in the third quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP now owns 3,605,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,351,000 after purchasing an additional 478,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in FOX by 40.9% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,635,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,514,000 after purchasing an additional 475,037 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

