$751.05 Million in Sales Expected for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) will announce $751.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the lowest is $615.40 million. Wynn Resorts reported sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.19) by ($3.85). The firm had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.48 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on WYNN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Union Gaming Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.71.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $530,385.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,539 shares in the company, valued at $9,481,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $270,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,324.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,126 shares of company stock worth $1,795,287. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 596 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,840 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.7% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,144 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

WYNN traded down $2.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.53. 2,251,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,953,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $35.84 and a 1-year high of $137.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

