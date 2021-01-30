Short Interest in Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Increases By 200.0%

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of JTTRY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384. Japan Airport Terminal has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $33.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.01.
About Japan Airport Terminal
