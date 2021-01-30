Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NENTF. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$53.30 during trading hours on Friday. Nordic Entertainment Group AB has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.18.

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Broadcasting & Streaming, and NENT Studios. The Broadcasting & Streaming segment operates commercial streaming and satellite TV platforms; pay-TV channels and free TV channels; and national radio networks.

