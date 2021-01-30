Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NENTF. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$53.30 during trading hours on Friday. Nordic Entertainment Group AB has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.18.

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Broadcasting & Streaming, and NENT Studios. The Broadcasting & Streaming segment operates commercial streaming and satellite TV platforms; pay-TV channels and free TV channels; and national radio networks.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.