Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNRIF) Short Interest Up 204.5% in January

Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNRIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 632,700 shares, a growth of 204.5% from the December 31st total of 207,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of MNRIF stock remained flat at $$0.86 during trading hours on Friday. Minor International Public has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61.

Minor International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hospitality and leisure company in Thailand, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Hotel & Spa, Mixed use, Restaurant, and Retail. As of March 5, 2020, the company had approximately 2,300 restaurant outlets in approximately 26 countries under The Pizza Company, Swensen's, Sizzler, Dairy Queen, Burger King, Bonchon, Thai Express, The Coffee Club, Riverside, and Benihana brands.

