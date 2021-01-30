Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNRIF) Short Interest Up 204.5% in January

Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNRIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 632,700 shares, a growth of 204.5% from the December 31st total of 207,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Shares of MNRIF stock remained flat at $$0.86 during trading hours on Friday. Minor International Public has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61.
About Minor International Public
