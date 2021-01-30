Short Interest in Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Rises By 219.5%

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, an increase of 219.5% from the December 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 50.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IVSBF remained flat at $$75.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 708. Investor AB has a one year low of $35.85 and a one year high of $75.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.70.

Separately, Pareto Securities raised Investor AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Investor AB (publ) is a venture capital firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. It is operating through four business areas including core, private equity, operating, and financial investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions.

