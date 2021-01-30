Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS PUMSY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,407. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.37. Puma has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $11.74.

Get Puma alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on PUMSY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Puma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Main First Bank upgraded Puma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.