Protech Home Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTQQF) Short Interest Update

Protech Home Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTQQF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,600 shares, a growth of 218.0% from the December 31st total of 120,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PTQQF remained flat at $$1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. Protech Home Medical has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Protech Home Medical from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

