Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF) Short Interest Update

Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,200 shares, an increase of 230.8% from the December 31st total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of Metsä Board Oyj stock remained flat at $$10.75 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average is $8.00. Metsä Board Oyj has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

Get Metsä Board Oyj alerts:

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Metsä Board Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

MetsÃ¤ Board Oyj produces barrier boards, folding boxboard, food service boards, and white kraftliners worldwide. The company offers lightweight paperboards for consumer goods packaging, retail-ready, and food service applications, as well as market pulp products. It serves brand converters, brand owners, retailers, and merchants.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Metsä Board Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metsä Board Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.