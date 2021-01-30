KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 237.5% from the December 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

KZMYY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.02. 2,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,406. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.84. KAZ Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $5.35.

KZMYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded KAZ Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Peel Hunt cut KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

