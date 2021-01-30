Crust (CRU) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.19 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 30th. Crust has a market capitalization of $8.04 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust coin can now be bought for $7.43 or 0.00021426 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crust has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crust Profile

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,082,908 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

Buying and Selling Crust

Crust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

