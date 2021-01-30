Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.92 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) will announce sales of $2.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.04 billion. Berry Global Group posted sales of $2.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full-year sales of $12.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.74 billion to $12.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.74 billion to $12.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.37. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion.

BERY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,499. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $57.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,029,060.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,171,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 222.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,029,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778,870 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 35.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,156,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,565,000 after acquiring an additional 568,093 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,717,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,004,000 after acquiring an additional 105,352 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 18.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,284,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,086,000 after acquiring an additional 196,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 77.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,003,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,488,000 after acquiring an additional 436,939 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

