Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) Price Down 26.1% Over Last Week

Darwinia Commitment Token (CURRENCY:KTON) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Darwinia Commitment Token has a total market capitalization of $5.22 million and $2.65 million worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Darwinia Commitment Token token can currently be bought for approximately $98.54 or 0.00284325 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Darwinia Commitment Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00048470 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00129881 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00260514 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00065510 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00064049 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,670.79 or 0.91683297 BTC.

Darwinia Commitment Token Profile

Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 69,037 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,933 tokens. The official website for Darwinia Commitment Token is darwinia.network

Buying and Selling Darwinia Commitment Token

Darwinia Commitment Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Darwinia Commitment Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Darwinia Commitment Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Darwinia Commitment Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KTONUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Darwinia Commitment Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Darwinia Commitment Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.