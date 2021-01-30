Hedget (HGET) Trading 38.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded up 29% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Hedget token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.35 or 0.00012546 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Hedget has traded 38.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hedget has a total market capitalization of $7.61 million and $360,025.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00048470 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00129881 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00260514 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00065510 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00064049 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,670.79 or 0.91683297 BTC.

Hedget Token Profile

Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 tokens. The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget . The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com

Buying and Selling Hedget

Hedget can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

