Netbox Coin (NBX) Price Down 16.6% This Week

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Netbox Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0231 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Netbox Coin has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. Netbox Coin has a total market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $67,947.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00079783 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000957 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00016014 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00039062 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 62.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.17 or 0.00338360 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000220 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Netbox Coin Profile