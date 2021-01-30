Brokerages Set ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) Target Price at €11.45

Shares of ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €12.53 ($14.75).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZIL2 shares. Independent Research set a €8.60 ($10.12) price target on shares of ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.10 ($6.00) price target on shares of ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) stock traded up €0.12 ($0.14) on Friday, reaching €15.54 ($18.28). The company had a trading volume of 154,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,628. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €9.71. The firm has a market cap of $984.61 million and a PE ratio of -43.53. ElringKlinger AG has a 52-week low of €3.42 ($4.02) and a 52-week high of €17.46 ($20.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.56.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

