Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

PSO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pearson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Pearson stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.05. 813,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.37. Pearson has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $11.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Pearson in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Pearson in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pearson in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Pearson in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Pearson by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

