Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Short Interest Update

Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the December 31st total of 147,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 377,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Greenland Minerals stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 674,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,588. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19. Greenland Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.30.
About Greenland Minerals
