Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in January

Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.0 days.

Shares of GMALF stock remained flat at $$0.64 during trading hours on Friday. Genting Malaysia Berhad has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.58.

Get Genting Malaysia Berhad alerts:

Genting Malaysia Berhad Company Profile

Genting Malaysia Berhad operates in the leisure and hospitality business covering theme parks, gaming, hotels, seaside resorts, and entertainment in Malaysia, the United Kingdom, Egypt, the United States, and the Bahamas. It operates through Leisure & Hospitality, and Properties segments. The Leisure & Hospitality segment comprises integrated resort activities, which include gaming, hotels, food and beverage, theme parks, and retail and entertainment attractions, as well as tours and travel related, and other supporting services.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Genting Malaysia Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genting Malaysia Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.