Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in January

Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.0 days.
Shares of GMALF stock remained flat at $$0.64 during trading hours on Friday. Genting Malaysia Berhad has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.58.
Genting Malaysia Berhad Company Profile
Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Genting Malaysia Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genting Malaysia Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.