Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 89.0% from the December 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GRMC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 35,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,394. Goldrich Mining has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.
Goldrich Mining Company Profile
