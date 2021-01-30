PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.25

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.25 and traded as high as $13.64. PetVivo shares last traded at $13.63, with a volume of 2,431 shares.

PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a biomedical device company, engages in the licensing and commercializing medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Kush, a veterinarian-administered joint injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis and lameness in dogs and horses.

