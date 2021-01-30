Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:PENC) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.94

Nano Magic Inc. (OTCMKTS:PENC) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and traded as low as $0.70. Nano Magic shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 234 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93.

Nano Magic Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PENC)

Nano Magic, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer and industrial products enabled by nanotechnology. Its products include nano-layer coatings, nano-based cleaners, printable inks and pastes, and thermal management materials. It operates through the following segments: Product and Contract Services.

