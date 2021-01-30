Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.25

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.25 and traded as low as $8.20. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund shares last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 148,878 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.31.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 897.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

