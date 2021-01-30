Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (SJG.L) (LON:SJG) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $200.49

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (SJG.L) (LON:SJG) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.49 and traded as low as $199.00. Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (SJG.L) shares last traded at $200.00, with a volume of 141,277 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £245.97 million and a P/E ratio of -7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 200.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 182.02.

About Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (SJG.L) (LON:SJG)

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund typically invests in value stocks of companies.

