Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (SLS.L) (LON:SLS) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $607.73

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (SLS.L) (LON:SLS) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $607.73 and traded as low as $592.00. Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (SLS.L) shares last traded at $598.00, with a volume of 79,885 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £579.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 608.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 558.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 18.98 and a current ratio of 18.98.

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (SLS.L) Company Profile (LON:SLS)

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

