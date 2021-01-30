Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.78.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTL. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.25 to C$12.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

MTL traded down C$0.42 on Friday, hitting C$10.34. 315,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,269. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.94. Mullen Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$3.85 and a 12 month high of C$11.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 17.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.25%.

About Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

