Zacks: Analysts Expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Will Post Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will announce $1.99 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Stryker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.11 and the lowest is $1.92. Stryker posted earnings of $1.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stryker will report full year earnings of $9.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.84 to $9.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.92 to $11.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.00.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $8.99 on Friday, hitting $221.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,192,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,658. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $247.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.44 and a 200 day moving average of $216.81. The company has a market cap of $83.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 43.3% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at $55,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

