Zacks: Analysts Expect Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $205.52 Million

Brokerages forecast that Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) will announce $205.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $207.80 million and the lowest is $203.90 million. Bio-Techne reported sales of $184.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full-year sales of $843.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $835.80 million to $850.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $941.92 million, with estimates ranging from $931.18 million to $957.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.33. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.45.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.79, for a total transaction of $1,115,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,945,795.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,680 shares of company stock valued at $22,479,696 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,145.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH stock traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $324.91. 218,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,132. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $327.73 and its 200-day moving average is $284.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.13. Bio-Techne has a 52 week low of $155.17 and a 52 week high of $361.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

