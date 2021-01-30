GokuMarket Credit (GMC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.40 Million

GokuMarket Credit (CURRENCY:GMC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One GokuMarket Credit token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GokuMarket Credit has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. GokuMarket Credit has a total market cap of $525,132.05 and approximately $1.40 million worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.15 or 0.00387547 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000082 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003661 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000211 BTC.

GokuMarket Credit Token Profile

GokuMarket Credit is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,950,000 tokens. The official message board for GokuMarket Credit is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial . GokuMarket Credit’s official website is www.gokumarket.com

GokuMarket Credit Token Trading

GokuMarket Credit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GokuMarket Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GokuMarket Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GokuMarket Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

