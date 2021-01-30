Brokerages Expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $997.82 Million

Equities analysts expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to announce $997.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $974.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Spectrum Brands posted sales of $871.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year sales of $4.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 9,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPB traded down $1.68 on Monday, reaching $75.57. 413,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,389. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.96. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $84.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

