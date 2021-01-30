Asset Dedication LLC Has $2.79 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.70.

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,969,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,968,077. The company has a market capitalization of $152.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.16. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $175.47.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

