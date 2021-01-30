$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.01. Berry Global Group posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year earnings of $5.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $6.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.37. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

BERY traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $49.37. 1,040,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,499. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $57.94. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.86 and its 200-day moving average is $51.64.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,029,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,171,985.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 276.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 16,813 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

