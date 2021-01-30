-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.20). Talos Energy reported earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.05). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.04). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $135.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.68 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TALO shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

Shares of NYSE TALO traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81. The company has a market cap of $687.63 million, a P/E ratio of -49.76 and a beta of 3.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TALO. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 62.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 53.2% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the third quarter worth $70,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 14.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 348,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

