GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.66

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and traded as high as $13.28. GeoPark shares last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 227,045 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPRK. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on GeoPark from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised GeoPark from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Get GeoPark alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.60.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.52). GeoPark had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $98.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.53 million. Research analysts predict that GeoPark Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRK. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GeoPark during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

About GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.