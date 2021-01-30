Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.58

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.58 and traded as high as $7.69. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 81,011 shares traded.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:IHD)
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
