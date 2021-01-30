Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.34

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.34 and traded as high as $19.87. Miragen Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.45, with a volume of 34,510 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGEN. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

The company has a market cap of $69.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.37 and its 200-day moving average is $7.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,393.50% and a negative return on equity of 141.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Master Fund Lp Logos purchased 126,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,879,738.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Miragen Therapeutics stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned about 0.09% of Miragen Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGEN)

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high-unmet medical need. Its four lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous and ocular fibrosis, which is in Phase II clinical trial; MRG-229, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG- 110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells, which has completed two Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure, wound healing, and other ischemic disease in the United States and Japan.

