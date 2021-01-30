Serum Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $145.59 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 30th. Serum has a total market cap of $102.40 million and approximately $145.59 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Serum has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar. One Serum coin can now be purchased for $2.05 or 0.00005965 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Serum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00048287 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00129937 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00261869 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00065641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00064454 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,379.40 or 0.91396040 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

Buying and Selling Serum

Serum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SRMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.