AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Short Interest Down 56.0% in January

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 56.0% from the December 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 90.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 18,311 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 21.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 186,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 33,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000.

CBH stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.94. 47,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,437. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.37. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $10.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th.

About AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

