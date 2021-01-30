Brokerages Expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will announce ($0.40) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.63). PlayAGS posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1,100%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($2.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($0.81). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $49.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.51 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 33.66% and a negative return on equity of 67.28%.

AGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.21.

NYSE:AGS traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $5.15. The stock had a trading volume of 462,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,213. The company has a market cap of $184.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48. PlayAGS has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $10.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PlayAGS by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PlayAGS by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 15,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in PlayAGS by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

