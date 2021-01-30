Brokerages Expect Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Brokerages expect Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) to report ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Fennec Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.84). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FENC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 544.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.20. The stock had a trading volume of 112,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,248. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.28. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.22 million, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.07.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

