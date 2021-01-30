Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.06 Billion

Equities analysts expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to post sales of $10.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Oracle’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.00 billion and the highest is $10.14 billion. Oracle posted sales of $9.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year sales of $40.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.44 billion to $40.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $40.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.85 billion to $42.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Oracle.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.43. 11,451,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,110,766. The company has a market capitalization of $177.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.93 and a 200 day moving average of $58.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oracle (ORCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.