Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) to post $1.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the lowest is $1.13 billion. Syneos Health reported sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full-year sales of $4.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.14.

In other news, insider Michelle Keefe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $302,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,219.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 5,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $403,828.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 27,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,555.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,251,756 shares of company stock worth $199,507,468. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNH. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 203,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,842,000 after purchasing an additional 57,335 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYNH stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.35. 520,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,886. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $78.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 1.85.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

