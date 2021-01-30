$3.50 Million in Sales Expected for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) to post $3.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.00 million and the lowest is $1.10 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $3.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $30.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.10 million to $33.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.60 million, with estimates ranging from $11.30 million to $36.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 102.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,199,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,576,000 after purchasing an additional 611,518 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 100,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $367,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 75.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

XENE stock traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $14.35. 588,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,148. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.19. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $502.35 million, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.20.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

