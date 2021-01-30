American Research & Management Co. Has $198,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 133.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST stock traded down $4.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $352.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,598,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,817. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.62. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $156.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays raised Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.