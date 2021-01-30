WestEnd Advisors LLC Acquires 214,920 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,747,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,920 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 8.1% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $160,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,049,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,098 shares in the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,223.0% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 524,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,592,000 after acquiring an additional 501,625 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,601,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,883,000 after acquiring an additional 446,861 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,945,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,594,000 after acquiring an additional 405,326 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,101,000.

VEU traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,267,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,421. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.94. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $61.46.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

