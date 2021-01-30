Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) to Post $2.66 EPS

Analysts expect Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) to announce $2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.71 and the lowest is $2.62. Qorvo posted earnings of $1.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full-year earnings of $8.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $8.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.97 to $10.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.86.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,833,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,231. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.66. Qorvo has a one year low of $67.54 and a one year high of $191.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $185,281.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,555,314.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $313,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,437 shares of company stock worth $1,598,857. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 79,957.1% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 5,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

