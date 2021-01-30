Cube (AUTO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $58.00

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Cube token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cube has a market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $58.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cube has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00068627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $311.05 or 0.00910699 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00054387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005858 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,515.33 or 0.04436575 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00018439 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00027920 BTC.

Cube (AUTO) is a token. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. Cube’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel . Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cube is cubeint.io

Cube can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

