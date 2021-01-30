HyperDAO Trading Down 10.7% Over Last 7 Days (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One HyperDAO token can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $2.77 million and $6,133.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00048928 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00130829 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.54 or 0.00265070 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00065741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00064912 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,401.69 or 0.91937946 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,694,817 tokens. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao

HyperDAO Token Trading

HyperDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

